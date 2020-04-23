West Ankole Diocese donates relief food

Bushenyi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | West Ankole Diocese has donated five tons of relief food to five districts in greater Bushenyi to help vulnerable people.

Bishop Johnson Twinomujuni handed over the relief food to leaders of the five districts which fall under the diocese. They are Sheema, Rubirizi, Mitooma, Bushenyi and Buhweju.

Each district under the diocese is to receive a share of 1,000 kgs.

Handing over relief food on Wednesday, Bishop Twinomujuni said that his action was meant to support and supplement the President’s effort of supporting the welfare of vulnerable people affected by the lockdown.

Meanwhile, some 4,000 people are set to benefit from the relief food donated to Mbarara district COVID-19 Taskforce.

Each division will next week receive between 400 and 800 kilograms of both maize flour and rice.

The 20 tons of relief food of maize flour and rice was donated by well-wishers including individuals, religious Institutions and companies to the district task force.

James Mwesigye the chairperson of the Task Force said they are working with the village local council chairpersons to identify the beneficiaries who should be vulnerable.

He says each person or household will receive 5kgs of posho or rice.

Theo Tibihika, in charge of verifying the submitted lists from the village Local council chairpersons says they agreed with division chairpersons and have been directed not to give separate relief food to associations of taxis, boda boda cyclists because they are also residents in the divisions that will benefit.

Yusuf Lutaya, Kitebero village chairperson says they were asked to compile a list of only 50 most vulnerable people per village and they are yet to submit them.

