THIS WEEK: Stella Nyanzi’s case hearing adjourned to December 20

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University Research fellow Dr. Stella Nyanzi on Nov.24 took to her Facebook to express her frustrations after Buganda Road Magistrates court adjourned hearing of her case to December 20.

“I have sat in the judge’s chair and found the system guilty of procrastination, negligence, incompetence and inefficiency” she said, “How can I be subjected to four consecutive adjournments without hearing? How can the trial chief magistrate assigned to my case dodge my hearing three solid times? And the state prosecutor has not showed up the last two times”.

Nyanzi was taken to court in April to answer charges of offensive communication and cyber harassment accruing from her Facebook posts where she among others referred to president Museveni as ‘a pair of buttocks’ something prosecution found obscene and indecent.