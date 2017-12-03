Sunday , December 3 2017
Airtel
Home / In The Magazine / THIS WEEK: Stella Nyanzi’s case hearing adjourned to December 20

THIS WEEK: Stella Nyanzi’s case hearing adjourned to December 20

The Independent December 3, 2017 In The Magazine, News Leave a comment 72 Views

University lecturer and activist Doctor Stella Nyanzi (L) reacts in court as she attends a trial to face charges for cyber-harassment and offensives communication, in Kampala, on April 10, 2017. Nyanzi appears to court charged with cyber-harassment and offensives communication by using her Facebook account to disturb President Museveni’s privacy after calling him a “pair of buttocks” in a Facebook post. Nyanzi shot to prominence on April 2016 when she stripped naked at her university to protest the closure of her office, and later shared the nude photos of herself on social media.
GAEL GRILHOT / AFP

THIS WEEK: Stella Nyanzi’s case hearing adjourned to December 20

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University Research fellow Dr. Stella Nyanzi on Nov.24 took to her Facebook to express her frustrations after Buganda Road Magistrates court adjourned hearing of her case to December 20.

“I have sat in the judge’s chair and found the system guilty of procrastination, negligence, incompetence and inefficiency” she said, “How can I be subjected to four consecutive adjournments without hearing? How can the trial chief magistrate assigned to my case dodge my hearing three solid times? And the state prosecutor has not showed up the last two times”.

Nyanzi was taken to court in April to answer charges of offensive communication and cyber harassment accruing from  her Facebook posts where she among others referred to  president Museveni  as ‘a pair of buttocks’  something prosecution found obscene and indecent.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved