THIS WEEK: Nurses call off strike as gov’t promises enhancements

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a late evening meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala, nurses and midwives under their Uganda Nurses and Midwives union called off a strike they had planned to kick start on Dec.05 after government committing to settle their grievances.

Speaking to journalists after the Monday Dec.04 meeting, Public Service Minister said the nurses will know their new salaries by Saturday when an extra ordinary cabinet meeting will be held and a final salary review statement will be ousted.

In addition to salary enhancement, government promised that they would put in a place a fund which will be utilized by members in their SACCO.

Apart from that however, the group that threatened to put down their tools immediately after doctors who had been on strike for about three weeks resumed had also asked for better housing and several other allowances.