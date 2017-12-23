THIS WEEK: NRM’s Martial trounced in Igara repeat poll

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Andrew Martial the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer who had been announced winner of the 2016 election to represent Igara East constituency in parliament was trounced by an independent candidate Mawanda Micheal Maranga. Martial polled only 12991 against Maranga’s 16209 in a repeat election that involved six candidates including an opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)’s Ninsiima Christine.

The election which was held after court of appeal nullified the 2016 results over voter bribery saw party big wigs – President Yoweri Museveni and FDC’s Dr. Kizza Besigye campaigning for their flag bearers with emphasis being put on the candidates’ stand on whether or not they support amendment of the constitution to remove presidential age limits. However, reports by election observers indicate that many voters were ferried and assisted to vote something that again punches holes in the process just like the previous polls.