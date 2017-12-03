THIS WEEK: MTN, Fero Mobile unveil new smart phone

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MTN Uganda has partnered with Fero Mobile to unveil an entry-level smartphone onto the Ugandan market.

“If you were looking for the perfect gift this Christmas, why not gift a Fero? Even with internet connectivity rapidly rising in Uganda, there are Ugandans who would still want to get online, at an affordable rate. The Fero Mobile comes in handy,” said Olivier Prentout, the Chief Marketing Officer at MTN Uganda.

The new device that will retail at Shs119, 000, will come with a long battery life to prolong the customer’s internet surfing experience.

This comes at the time nearly 60% of Ugandans have access to a mobile phone, according to Uganda Communication Commission.

Fero representative in Uganda, Vikram Gopal, said the new smart phone will enable majority of the population to have access to the internet services.