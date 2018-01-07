THIS WEEK: MPs seek security over age limit law

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | MPs who voted for the passing of the age limit law in December 2017 have requested for guards from Police after they claimed they received threats from unknown people over how they voted.

An unspecified number of MPs contacted Uganda Police Force and the Parliamentary Commission for protection and some MPs confirmed that they had already received guards.

Some of the guards assigned to MPs would be dressed in civilian uniform. Simeo Nsubuga, MP for Kasanda South, was one of the first MP to be physically attacked in public for his pro-age limit bill stance when a one Kyuma kya Yesu shoved him aside at a function in Mubende.

The fights got more physical when last September, SFC guards forcefully ejected opposition MPs from parliament during a debate on the age limit bill.