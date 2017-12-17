THIS WEEK: Magistrate sets December 19 to decide on red pepper editors’ bail

THIS WEEK: Magistrates sets December 19 to decide on red pepper editors’ bail

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Buganda Road Chief Magistrate James Eremye Mawanda said editors and directors of the local tabloid Red Pepper will have their bail application ruled on Dec.19. The magistrate who said needed to review the documents availed to court by both the suspects’ lawyers and state prosecutor said the application was to be forwarded to the high court.

However the suspects’ lawyer Max Mutabingwa said by the application being sent to high court it would delay the bail more something he says amounts to denial of bail since his clients have been in prison since November 21. The directors – Arinaitwe Rugyendo, Patrick Mugumya, Johnson Musinguzi, Richard Tusiime and James Mujuni, and editors – Ben Byarabaha, Richard Kintu and Francis Tumusiime were arrested following a raid on their Namanve based work station following a story that President Museveni was planning to over throw Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame.

They now face charges of offensive communication, libel and publication of information prejudicial to security.