THIS WEEK: KIU students in nasty accident

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six students of Kampala International University (KIU) on Nov.04 perished in a road accident along Kampala – Gulu highway in Nakasongola. Other students who all belonged to Banyarwanda students association sustained serious injuries when a commuter taxi they were travelling in crushed into an Isuzu Tipper.

According to the police, the dead include Fred Mutabazi, Frank Ngalabi, Samson Makwenjere, Vincent Kwizera, Fred Kassasi and Emmanuel Shema.

Fire was lit up at the university compound to mourn the departed colleagues who were mostly pursuing marketing and accounting courses.