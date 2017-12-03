THIS WEEK: Government requests to borrow as parliament resumes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Plenary resumed on Nov.28 after members of parliament returned from their constituencies where they had been consulting their voters on the proposed constitutional amendment bill to remove presidential age limits from the current 35 to 75 years.

During the sitting, the Minister of Finance presented a report approved by the committee on National Economy that the government seeks to borrow $14.4million from the African Development Bank to support the multinational Lake Victoria Maritime Communications and transport project. The minister said the 4- year project to be implemented by Ministry of Works and Transport at the national level and the Lake Victoria Basin Commission at the regional level will benefit the three countries sharing Lake Victoria. It comprises three components including establishing a communication system for safety while on the lake, a maritime transport study and project management in addition to capacity building.