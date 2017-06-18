THIS WEEK: Districts get Shs500bn in road equipment

President Yoweri Museveni has hailed the acquisition of a fleet of 1000 road equipment as the end of tendering of road maintenance works in districts. 121 districts are going to benefit from the equipment acquired from Japan at a loan concession where each district will receive equipment worth Shs2bn.

The function took place at Spedag Interfreight offices in Bweyogerere and was attended by Wakiso district officials and the Minister of Works Monica Azuba Ntege and the Japanese ambassador to Uganda Kazuaki Kameda.

The ambassador said the equipment should be an opportunity to open up roads to ease market access. Some of the equipment include bulldozers, graders, tippers, road rollers and low-loaders. Minister Ntege also said that previous instances of creditors attaching district equipment will not happen again since this time the equipment is owned by government.