THIS WEEK: Deceased Ruhaama MP’s brother to vie for seat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Nov.10, Johnson Rumanywa Zinkuratiire, brother to deceased William Beijukye Zinkuratiire, Ruhaama county Member of parliament announced that he will be competing in a by-election meant to fill the vacuum.

Referring to this as a family decision to ensure that his brother’s aspirations are fulfilled Rumanywa mentioned that two other contestants have also expressed interest in the seat.

If he goes through, Rumanywa will be the second person in two years to replace a relative in parliament after Susan Namaganda who died in an accident on Masaka road was replaced by Sister Veronica Nanyondo as Bukomansimbi woman MP.

This trend was also seen in the previous parliament when 18 year old Proscovia Alengot replaced his deceased father as Usuk county MP.

Beijukye who replaced first lady Janet Museveni in parliament last week succumbed to hepatitis B at Nsambya hospital.