Vetted Ministers commit to achieving government targets

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ministers designate have pledged to contribute towards the achievement of government plans and targets during their tenure.

The ministers, were speaking after appearing before the Parliament Committee on Appointments for vetting on the second day of the process on Tuesday, 2 June 2026. Speaker, Jacob Oboth chairs the Committee.

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs designate, Rt. Hon. Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, promised to engage fellow East African Community (EAC) member states and encourage them to fulfill their financial obligations to the regional bloc as stipulated in the EAC Treaty.

She noted that the EAC is currently sustained largely through contributions from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, and Rwanda, while other member states have not been as compliant as expected.

She revealed plans to visit various EAC capitals to appeal for greater financial commitment from partner states, emphasizing that all members benefit from the services of the Community and should therefore contribute to its sustainability.

Phiona Nyamutoro, who was nominated for the position of Minister of State for Mineral Development, pledged to promote the development of Uganda’s natural resources to deliver tangible benefits to citizens and enhance national prosperity.

Dr. Monica Musenero, the Minister for Energy and Mineral Development pledged to prioritize electricity access, address delays in oil production and streamline regulation in the minerals sector.

Amos Lugoloobi, the Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Planning) noted that Uganda’s National Development Plans have progressively evolved and are increasingly aligned with continental development aspirations under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). He called for greater unity among African nations as they pursue shared economic goals.

He further pledged to strengthen planning and implementation mechanisms to support the realization of Uganda Vision 2040, including the ambition to grow the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from approximately US$60 billion to US$500 billion.

Ministers commended the friendly and constructive interactions throughout the vetting process.

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SOURCE: Parliament of Uganda