THIS WEEK: Clobbered MP Zaake pleads to parliament to settle medical bills

Kampala, Uganda | THIS INDEPENDENT | Mityana legislator Francis Zaake has been bedridden after the September 27 fight in parliament left him grappling with serious head injuries.

Zaake who was initially admitted at Mengo hospital in Kampala was later transferred to a hospital in the US as his condition deteriorated.

The legislator who was scheduled for surgery on Nov. 10 released a video expressing fear that the operation might not be possible as his family had run out of funds.

He said the facility had asked for about $72,000 yet he could only raise half of that. He now called for parliament to intervene since as a member of parliament he is entitled to medical insurance.

“The hospital wrote to parliament two weeks ago but I’ve got no response. I’ve waited for so long for parliament to arrange money for my medical bills abroad”, he said.

However, parliament couldn’t confirm to the media as to when the young legislator would get money for Chris Obore the Director of Communications said they were waiting for approval of the prime minister.