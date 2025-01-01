Wayne Rooney sacked as coach of second tier Plymouth

LONDON, ENGLAND | Xinhua | Former England legend Wayne Rooney’s coaching career looks to be in ruins after he was sacked by Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday.

Rooney leaves the club after only seven months of the three-year contract that he signed in the summer, and with Plymouth bottom of the division, with just 18 points from 23 matches.

It has lost six of its last nine matches and has the worst defensive record in the division, conceding 51 goals, while scoring just 22.

Plymouth announced Rooney’s departure on social media, saying club and coach had “mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect.”

Rooney thanked Plymouth for giving him the chance to manage them and said the club would always “have a special place” in his heart.

The sacking is the latest in a line of disappointments for the 39-year-old in his short coaching career, which will make it difficult for anyone else to take a risk in offering him a job.

He was surprisingly given the Plymouth job after a disastrous spell at Birmingham City, where a run of just two wins and nine defeats from his 15 games in charge took the club from mid-table security to relegation to League One (third division).

Prior to Birmingham, Rooney coached US outfit, DC United, with 14 wins, 14 draws and 25 defeats in charge. His first coaching job was at Derby County, where he won 24 and drew 22 of his 84 matches in the dugout under difficult financial circumstances, which ended with Derby relegated to League One at the end of the 2021-22 season, after being docked 21 points due to their economic problems. ■