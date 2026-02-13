Watu Shule reaches 10,000 enrollments, expands rider training to northern Uganda

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Watu has announced that Watu Shule, its motorcycle rider training and licensing programme, has surpassed 10,000 enrolments and has officially expanded operations to Northern Uganda with the launch of a new training centre in Gulu City.

Watu Shule, a motorcycle riding school operated by Watu Uganda, focuses on hands-on rider training aimed at improving road safety and compliance among boda boda operators. The Gulu launch marks the first time the programme has been rolled out in the northern region.

The expansion comes against the backdrop of persistently high motorcycle-related road accidents in Uganda.

According to traffic data cited at the launch, motorcycles account for approximately 53% of road traffic injuries nationwide. In 2025 alone, Uganda recorded more than 25,000 road crashes, including over 4,400 fatal incidents and more than 25,800 casualties, highlighting the scale of the road safety challenge.

Through Watu Shule, riders receive structured training in road safety, defensive riding and practical skills, alongside support to obtain valid riding permits. The initiative targets both Watu loan customers and non-Watu riders, broadening access to formal training regardless of financing status.

Speaking at the launch in Gulu, Benjamin Mukasa, Head of Mobility at Watu Uganda, said that their responsibility goes beyond financing motorcycles.

“We are invested in the safety of our riders, the protection of their livelihoods, and the long-term sustainability of the transport ecosystem”.

“ Watu Shule reflects our commitment to building safer roads for everyone, and reaching 10,000 enrolments is a strong signal that riders across Uganda want to ride safely, confidently, and legally.”

Watu said the programme also supports economic empowerment within the boda boda sector by enabling riders to operate legally, reduce accident risks and protect their income. Flexible financing options allow trainees to spread the cost of training, addressing affordability barriers that have historically limited access to professional rider education.

From a business perspective, Watu noted that trained and licensed riders are better positioned to sustain income, safeguard financed motorcycles and build trust with regulators and customers. The company said this contributes to improved portfolio performance and long-term customer retention, while supporting safer and more reliable last-mile transport services.