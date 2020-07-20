Watford sack coach Pearson with two games remaining

Kampala, Uganda | XINHUA | Premier League strugglers, Watford on Sunday sacked coach Nigel Pearson with just two games left in the season.

Pearson became the third coach sacked by the club this campaign after Javi Gracia was shown the door in September and Quique Sanchez Flores followed him out three months later.

The sacking is a surprise given after arriving at Vicarage Road in December, Pearson has lifted the club from what looked like guaranteed relegation to giving them a good chance of avoiding the drop.

When Pearson took over from Sanchez Flores, Watford had taken just eight points from 15 games and under his guidance they claimed 25 points from 20 matches, a point average that would have left them comfortably in mid-table had it been over the course of an entire season.

The club is currently three points above the relegation zone, although their last two matches are against Manchester City and Arsenal, and U-23 coach Hayden Mullins will be in charge of those two vital games.

