WaterQuip, Housing Finance Bank move to improve access to safe drinking water in schools

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | WaterQuip, a water purification solution provider has partnered with Housing Finance Bank to make safe drinking water more accessible to schools through affordable financing options, the two entities said in a media release on March 13.

Access to clean water and proper sanitation facilities remains a significant issue in Uganda, particularly within the school system. According to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics data, approximately 37% of primary schools and 25% of secondary schools lack access to clean water. Additionally, about 60% of schools in rural areas are without basic sanitation facilities.

WaterQuip specializes in delivering innovative water treatment systems designed to ensure schools have a reliable and sustainable source of drinking water. By focusing on long-term service, maintenance, and impact measurement, WaterQuip has helped thousands of students gain access to safe drinking water every day.

HFB has a strong interest in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) sector, focusing on providing safe drinking water and improved hygiene in schools.

Through this partnership, it will provide financing to schools seeking WaterQuip’s solutions, ensuring that thousands of students benefit from clean and safe drinking water.

Under this partnership, WaterQuip will refer eligible schools to HFB for financing; schools will receive full installation, monitoring, and maintenance services from WaterQuip; the lender will assess and finance qualifying schools and offer financial literacy training and both parties will collaborate on awareness campaigns to promote this initiative.

As a leading financial institution in Uganda, Housing Finance Bank is dedicated to fostering economic growth and social impact. The bank’s commitment to the WASH sector is evident through its efforts to enhance access to safe drinking water and improved hygiene in schools. As a big player in mortgages, WASH is critical to the livelihoods of institutions and communities.

Through this partnership, HFB will provide financing to schools seeking WaterQuip’s solutions, ensuring that the financial barriers to accessing clean water are minimized.

Investing in WASH initiatives strengthens public health, education, and community well-being as is in line with SDG 6 – Clean Water and Sanitation.