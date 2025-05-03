Wangadya orders for release of Eddie Mutwe

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Human Rights Commission written to the Chief of Defence Forces asking for the immediate release of Edward Rodgers Ssebuufu.

The Commission‘s Chairperson, Mariam Wangadya in a release order letter dated 2nd May 2025 directed Muhoozi Kainerugaba to release Ssebuufu aka Eddie Mutwe immediately.

Eddie Mutwe, one of Robert Kyagulanyi’s (Bobi Wine) personal body guards has been under military detention since April 26th 2025. He allegedly abducted my security operatives in plain clothes.

The Chief of Defence Forces in his personal X handle on Thursday confirmed that Ssebuufu was under military detention.

Wangadya said the release order was in accordance to article 53(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and rule 31 of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (Procedure Rules).

“This is to direct you to cause the immediate release of Edward Rogers Ssebuufu from your custody failure of which , you may be liable for contempt under article 53(1) (d) of the constitution” she warned. The office of the Chief of Defence Forces indicated that it received the said order on 2nd May 2025.

Ssebuufu had not been released by the time of filing this report. Muhoozi on his personal x handle said that “I will only release Eddie to Mzee, when he gives me the order”

He would have learnt the history of NRA/UPDF by then. And will understand that NRM is a party that represents the whole country. It can never be defeated”

Meanwhile, Ssebuufu’s picture was on Friday circulating through different social media sites. Ssebuufu’s beard appears to have been shaved while in detention.

The Radical New Bar Vice President of Uganda Law Society, Asiimwe Anthony in a statement condemned the abduction and incommunicado detention of Ssebuufu.

Assimwe said Ssebuufu’s ordeal is not an isolated incident but part of a systematic campaign to silence dissent and crash aspirations of the people yearning for freedom.

His disappearance triggered a flurry of concern on social media, with the party demanding his immediate release and accusing the government of continued political persecution. “Eddie Mutwe was taken without a warrant, without any explanation. We feared for his safety,” said NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi. “It’s clear that the state is using illegal detentions to silence opposition voices.”

Days after his abduction the first son Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who also serves as the CDF, through his X account, admitted holding him in his basement with the intention of teaching him Runyankole, for confirmation, he posted a picture of the abductee as well.

In its release order, the UHRC confirmed that Mutwe had been detained unlawfully, stressing that no legal grounds had been provided for his continued confinement by the military. “The Commission is satisfied that he is being unlawfully detained or restricted,” the letter stated, adding that failure to comply with the release directive could amount to contempt under the Constitution.

The UHRC is statutory custodian, and overseer of human rights observance in the country, what awaits, is the CDF response, whose has not heeded to any such orders including summons by parliamentary committee.

URN