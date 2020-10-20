Wakiso engineer succumbs to COVID-19



Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tom Felix Mudaali, the senior assistant engineer of Wakiso district is the latest victim of the novel coronavirus disease-COVID-19.

Mudaali breathed his last at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he was admitted in intensive care over the weekend in critical condition.

Wakiso district LC V chairperson Matia Lwanga Bwanika confirmed Mudaali’s death in an interview with URN this morning.

Mudaali’s death comes a day after Wakiso Chief Administrative Officer Godfrey Kuruhira closed the Works department saying one of their staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

“The district health officer should ensure that all tested staff get their results before reporting back to work,” reads the CAO’s letter. Adding that, “A confidential report on their status should be given to this office.”

Wakiso Resident District Commissioner who also doubles at the COVID-19 Taskforce chairperson, Rose Kirabika says they have received information that Mudaali’s hasn’t been using facemasks because of sinuses.

She says the disinfection and closure of offices should go beyond the works department and extend to the entire building where the offices are found.

******

URN