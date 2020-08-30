Wakiso district drills boreholes to curb water crisis

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Wakiso district has drilled three boreholes to curb water crisis.

The boreholes were drilled at Kyampisi village Kyengera town council, Kakiri town and Buddo village. Drilling of each of the boreholes cost 30 million shillings. The boreholes are expected to serve more than 1,000 residents in the three areas.

The LCV chairperson Matia Lwanga Bwanika says that the boreholes will help improve safe water coverage in the district. Bwanika urged the communities to protect the water sources from vandalism and contribute funds for their maintenance and repair when they break down.

Margaret Gasanyula, the secretary health says that coverage of clean and safe water in Kyengera town council is still low. She says that residents in the area usually trek a minimum of 3 kilometres in search of clean water.

The assistant district water engineer Rukia Nakyeyune says that residents should work with the borehole user committee and maintain the boreholes.

Some residents in the area have welcomed the construction of the boreholes. Richard Mukasa, a resident of Kyampisi says they have been fetching water from swamps and dams which are located in distant places.

Sam Mukwaya, another resident says the water from dams has been too dirty which exposes them to diseases.

In April, the Ministry of Water and Environment directed all local governments to repair all non-functional boreholes. The move was to ensure that all Ugandans can have access to water as the country battled an outbreak of coronavirus disease–COVID-19.

The Water Ministry’s permanent secretary Alfred Okot Okidi advised all Chief Administrative Officers to let all planned activities within the water department and focus on ensuring that the population in their respective areas access clean water.

******

URN