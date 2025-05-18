VP Alupo rallies support for NRM, elected unopposed as Ongongoja Veterans League Chair

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vice President Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo has called for overwhelming support for the NRM party in the upcoming district women’s MP elections, urging for a 100 percent victory. Alupo made the remarks shortly after being elected unopposed as Chairperson of the NRM Veterans League for Ongongoja Sub-county in Katakwi District, Eastern Uganda.

The NRM structures elections were held at Ongongoja Secondary School, where Mary Alupo, the Ongongoja Sub-county Registrar, declared the Vice President unopposed to jubilant cheers from the crowd. The elections attracted delegates from all nine parishes—Aketa Town Board, Oburatum, Ongatunyo, Milimil, Obwobwo, Ongongoja, Aketa, Akomotukoi, and Okuda. Each parish sent 30 representatives drawn from special interest groups, including youth, women, the mainstream NRM, elderly, and veterans, totaling 270 voters.

In her acceptance speech, Alupo emphasized the NRM’s core values—nationalism, pan-Africanism, socio-economic transformation, and democracy—summarized as patriotism. She thanked the veteran community for entrusting her with the leadership role and vowed to serve diligently. She also highlighted upcoming government plans for infrastructure development in the area, including water connections in Okuda Parish and a road project linking Ongongoja to Karamoja.

Alupo expressed hope that when new administrative units are approved, Ongongoja, being a large sub-county, will be considered for subdivision. Usuk County MP, who observed the elections, praised voters for exercising their democratic rights and congratulated them for electing the Vice President unopposed. He expressed optimism that the same result would be replicated at the district-level elections scheduled for next Saturday.

Some of those who voted for Alupo included Bastantino Ongorok, Joseph Opus, Isaac Okwaino, Charles Opio, and Stanstino Eswamait. After the elections, Vice President Alupo proceeded to St. Stephens Catholic Church in Katakwi Town Council, where she met with youth and offered guidance on discipline, responsibility, and leadership.

She advised the youth to avoid the misuse of their rights under the guise of child rights, urging them to refrain from participating in strikes or causing chaos. “Use the available state organs to resolve your grievances,” she said. “Doing so will mold you into responsible future leaders.”

She reminded the youth of the value of the conference, saying it was an opportunity to receive wisdom and teachings from church leaders. Alupo urged the youth to complete their education and announced a financial boost of 10 million shillings to support them in goat-rearing as a way to combat poverty. She commended them for their innovative ideas in skills development, poultry keeping, and animal rearing.

She also pledged continued support, including bringing partners to help equip the St. Stephen Skilling Centre. Meanwhile, St. Stephen’s Catholic Church priest Rev. Fr. Allai Olivio Uwayesu commended the youth for their progress through platforms such as the Katakwi Youth Network. He noted that many had gained access to university, vocational colleges, and skills training.

****

URN