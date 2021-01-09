Vote out MPs that voted in favor of age limit removal – Muntu

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) party presidential candidate, Gregory Mugisha Muntu has said that members of parliament who voted in favor of age limit and term limit removal from the constitution made a very big mistake.

In December 2017, parliament approved the amendment of article 102(b) to remove the upper cap of the presidential age limit and reduced the lower cap to 18 years.

The move eliminated the last hurdle for 75-year-old President Yoweri Museveni to seek reelection when his term of office ends in 2021.

Parliament amended the Constitution in 2005 to remove the presidential term limits when Museveni was in his second and final five-year elective term. Each member of parliament was paid shillings 5 million facilitation to consult the electorate about the amendments, without which Museveni would not have been eligible to stand again.

Addressing a press conference at Kings Hotel in Kabale district on Friday night, Muntu says that removing age limit and term limit from constitution was a mistake because it completely crippled the chances of a peaceful transition of power from one leader to another.

Muntu says that in many countries where age and term limits are respects, they have not experienced turmoil while in a process of power transition.

Muntu urges that all members of parliament who voted in favor of age limit removal should be voted out as a punishment for the wrong they did.

Muntu also says that the directive of chasing away all people from remaining at the polling station after voting is uncalled for.

According to Muntu, the order is aimed at prompting vote-rigging in favour of some candidates.

Muntu promised to a national health insurance scheme as a way of reducing medical bills and promoting good health.

He also promised to improve the discipline of security officers. He also promised to revive cooperatives once voted into power.

*****

URN