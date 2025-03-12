Vivo Energy Uganda reopens upgraded Shell Lugogo service station

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda, the distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, has officially reopened the newly refurbished Shell Lugogo service station in Kampala. The modernised facility emphasises its dedication to delivering high-quality, reliable services and products to its customers.

The renovation project, which began in September 2024 and concluded in December, involved a comprehensive upgrade and expansion of the station’s facilities to better serve the increasing number of vehicles and customers. Key improvements include the installation of state-of-the-art fuel pumps and a redesigned layout for fueling lanes to enhance traffic flow and create additional parking space.

The service bay area, which provides quick oil change services, has also been expanded.

Additionally, the main office and Select shop building now feature an extra floor housing financial services and two popular dining options—KFC and Java House—offering customers a wider variety of food choices and an improved overall experience.

Alinafe Mkavea, Chief Commercial Officer of Vivo Energy Uganda, in her remarks, said that their commitment to quality remains paramount.

“We’ve revamped this station so you can fuel up and enjoy our top-tier products effortlessly. We prioritise quality, sustainability, and innovation with a mission to offer exceptional service, unparalleled customer experiences, and unrivalled products. We are determined to deliver such a level of excellence in products and services that when customers visit a Shell station, they’re guaranteed the highest quality fuels, lubricants, and other automotive products.”

Joanita Mukasa Menya, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, explained that Shell stations are transforming from mere fuel spaces into comprehensive service destinations. The renovated Lugogo station now features new partnerships across various sectors, including food, money transactions, lubricants, and gas services, aiming to meet diverse customer needs.

“We’ve noticed that the customer looks for more than fuel at a Shell station, and therefore, we are trying to find the customer at their need and addressing the need that they require.”

“The reopening of Shell Lugogo Service Station emphasises our dedication to supporting Uganda’s growing fuel and energy demands while offering an enhanced, more convenient service to our customers adding that; We’ve added new partners, we’ve brought new partners for food, new partners for money transactions, new partners for lubricants, new partners for gas, so we’ve brought new partners. So, what we are doing is serve our customer, but also help the partners that we work with to grow because they are serving the customers.”

Hans Paulsen, Executive Vice President, East, of Vivo Energy, emphasized their customer-centric approach, explaining how they’ve evolved from traditional fuel stations to comprehensive service destinations.

“The modern Shell station concept aims to provide multiple services in one location, addressing the time constraints of busy customers. Our journey doesn’t stop here. We remain steadfast in our mission to make life’s journeys better for our customers, offering the highest quality products, cutting-edge services, and innovative solutions. We are excited about what the future holds for Vivo Energy in Uganda and East and Southern Africa as a whole.”