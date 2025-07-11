Vivo Energy Uganda launches “Ebyakabi Nze Abirina #SityaMbeera” campaign for boda- boda Riders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda has kicked off an exciting new campaign called “Ebyakabi Nze Abirina #SityaMbeera,” a powerful message of confidence and toughness for every motorcyclist in Uganda. This campaign shines a light on two top-notch Shell products: Shell Advance motorcycle engine oil and Shell FuelSave, both designed to help riders travel further while spending less.

At the heart of this campaign are the true heroes – the ‘kapos’ (or Lords) of the streets. These dedicated motorcyclists begin their journeys before dawn, bravely tackle every road challenge, and play a crucial role in Uganda's daily progress. Vivo Energy is celebrating this spirit by offering smart solutions that are specially made to meet the tough demands of riders all over the country.

To get involved, riders just need to purchase a pack of Shell Advance and send the unique code found under the seal, along with their boda number plate, to 6688. Through this campaign, Vivo Energy plans to reward over 10,000 riders with various goodies that will help them in their daily work.

Shell Advance is a motorcycle lubricant trusted worldwide. It’s made with special cleaning agents and a superior formula to give complete protection to bike engines, even in the toughest conditions like hot weather, dust, hilly areas, and traffic jams. This quality is so high that Ducati, the famous Italian sport bike maker, has even endorsed Shell Advance as a technical partner.

Working alongside Shell Advance is Shell FuelSave, which uses innovative Dynaflex technology to improve fuel efficiency and help riders get more mileage. This means riders get real value for their money with every kilometer, making their trips more affordable without sacrificing their motorcycle’s performance.

Beyond offering high-quality products, Vivo Energy is also committed to supporting riders with practical services. They provide rapid oil change services for quick and dependable maintenance, boast a growing network of rider-friendly Shell stations across Uganda, and offer a loyalty program that rewards customers for their continued trust and commitment.

Rebecca Nassiwa, Brand Manager – Lubricants at Vivo Energy Uganda, emphasized the company’s understanding of the riders’ vital role. “We understand the strength and determination of every rider who plays an important role in driving Uganda’s economy and connecting communities,” she said.

Nassiwa highlighted the campaign’s core mission: “Through the “Ebyakabi Nze Abirina #SityaMbeera” campaign, we want to empower riders with the best products and services offered at Shell with dedicated service points, a expert mechanic and fueling points for boda boda riders and motorcyclists to get the best experience so they can take on every journey with confidence.

Join us in celebrating the spirit of the Ugandan rider to outride anything with Shell Advance and Shell Fuel Save.”

Francis Kayoki, Lubricants Sales Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda, reinforced the superior qualities of Shell Advance. He explained that “Shell Advance is a globally trusted motorcycle lubricant designed with active cleansing and superior formulation to offer complete protection for motorcycle engines even in the most challenging conditions such as hot temperatures, dust, hilly terrain, traffic jams and muddy paddles. Shell Advance has also been endorsed by Ducati as a technical partner that has developed into one of the most successful collaborations in the MotoGP world championships.”

Representing the Vivo Energy Uganda’s Managing Director at the launch, Geoffrey Elyanu, the Supply and Distribution Manager, spoke about the company’s commitment to ongoing growth.

He stated that “Ebyakabi Nze Abirina #SityaMbeera” is a promise that with Shell’s power combo, drivers hold the winning formula to keep moving strong, never to miss a moment, and to ride with peace of mind.