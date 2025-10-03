Vivo Energy Uganda gives CoRSU Walk 2025 Shs10 Million boost

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda has announced a sponsorship of Shs10 million towards the CoRSU Walk 2025, reaffirming its commitment to healthcare through community investment.

This marks the second consecutive year that the marketer and distributor of Shell fuels and lubricants is supporting the fundraising event organized by Comprehensive Rehabilitation Services in Uganda (CoRSU) Hospital.

The inaugural walk in 2024 attracted more than 1,000 participants and raised over Shs 34 million, enabling CoRSU to fund about 20 surgeries for children. Organizers said the event also helped expand rehabilitation and physiotherapy services while raising awareness about disability and its impact on children.

The 2025 edition, themed “Bring hope to children with disability,” aims to raise Shs 400 million to fund up to 300 surgeries, purchase theatre equipment, renovate the Outpatients Department building, and strengthen rehabilitation and therapy capacity.

“Vivo Energy is proud to partner with CoRSU once again for this important initiative,” said Joanita Mukasa Menya, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda.

“Health is at the heart of our community investment programme and enabling children to reclaim mobility and independence aligns deeply with our purpose. This sponsorship is not just about donating a cheque; it is a symbol of our commitment to transforming lives.”

“Vivo Energy is proud to support the second edition of the CoRSU Walk. With every stride, we bridge the gap between despair and possibility as an expression of our dedication to the wellbeing of our communities,” Valery Okecho, Corporate Communications Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda, added

“We call upon like-minded corporate partners and Ugandans of goodwill to support this important initiative empowering children with disabilities to lead fuller lives.”

CoRSU CEO Robert Ochai highlighted the hospital’s broader mission, saying: “Since its founding in 2006, CoRSU Hospital has stood on the belief that disability must never mean inability. That belief has shaped every decision we have made and every service we have offered”.

“ In just over a decade, we have carried out more than 70,000 life-changing surgeries for children and rehabilitated over 100,000 patients.”

The CoRSU Walk 2025 will take place on Sunday, October 5, starting and ending at the MUBS Main Playground. Participants can choose between 5-kilometre and 10-kilometre routes covering Nakawa, Naguru, and Lugogo. The flag-off is scheduled for 6 a.m.

Walk kits are available at Shs 30,000 from CoRSU Hospital in Kawuku and the MUBS Centre for Disability and Learning in Nakawa.