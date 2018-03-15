Vivo energy Uganda celebrates five years of growth and success

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | With a vision to become Africa’s most respected energy business Vivo Energy, the company that distributes and markets Shell branded fuels and lubricants, is celebrating five years of growth and success in Uganda since its establishment in the country in February 2013.

The Shell brand has been present in Uganda for the past 65 years.

SPECIAL PROJECT: The Vivo Energy story below.

****

“Since January 2014, when Vivo Energy Uganda regained market leadership position, the company has held the highest market share and specifically in the retail segment. Our customers have increasingly chosen Shell fuels and lubricants with fuels volume growth of 50% and lubricants growth of 130% over the past five years. Thank you to all our customers, business partners, and key stakeholders for your support and trust in our brand.

Our retail network has grown with 34 new Shell service stations opening to bring our high quality Shell products and services closer to our customers. We know that our customers are looking for more than just a fill up when they come to our service stations and have added 10 new restaurants and cafes in our restaurants, including three KFCs, two Java House, two Pizza Hut, Cafe pap, Prunes, and 2k restaurant.

We introduced Airtel Money and other mobile financial services at Shell service stations and opened a Yana Tyre centre. We have refreshed and revamped Shell service stations to make them a destination for our customers. In 2013, we launched Shell FuelSave unleaded and diesel, giving our customers extra miles for every litre so they can do more of the things they love.

Later on, we also launched the growing Shell V-Power Club that brought together a community of customers who prefer using high performance fuels for their vehicles. We have run numerous promotions to reward our loyal customers like Fuel & Win, Mafutaman, Do More and Shell True Queens. In 2015 we introduced the Shell Gas Tokosa food festival that grows in popularity each year.

We introduced the 6 kg Shell Gas Kaportable and Shell Gas Lite to meet our various customers’ unique cooking needs and bring good times to your cooking. Shell Gas lite – a composite cylinder, is a convenient cooking solution with visible gas levels to allow the customers track usage at all times. It is lighter in weight by 50% compared to the metallic cylinder and is made from rustfree material.

Today we stand apart as the company with special care for boda boda riders. We introduced 16 Shell bodaspots at Shell service stations and 61 dedicated motorbike service points. We launched Shell Advance Motor Oils for motorbikes and ran a boda specific campaign called Gwe Kapo where riders walked away with various prizes including brand new motorbikes. We annually train over 1000 riders in defensive riding to improve their safety on the road. We doubled our fuels storage capacity and revamped our depots to increase our capacity to load and off load products. These two among other initiatives have increased our depot efficiency and minimized stock outs at Shell service stations.

We upgraded and launched our quality lab and mobile fuel testing lab to reassure our customers of the quality of Shell fuels at every Shell service station. We are proud to be the only fuel company that conducts self-regulation, in addition to the efforts on UNBS. We won a Vivo Energy group award for reputation building through this quality campaign in 2013.

As a company, we have continued to transcend the fuels and lubricants space to make our service stations a destination that offer convenience through our restaurants and cafes, mobile financial services, Yana Tyres and now the recently launched Easy Go card. Our reputation as a leader in road safety has significantly grown through our highly impactful community programmes like the Tweddeko TV campaign; school training programmes that have impacted over 75 schools; and bodaboda and taxi driver training.

We developed a free child road safety app called Zizi the Zebra to teach children about road safety, painted Zebra crossings and provided schools with furniture and solar lamps. Our Health and Safety performance has improved. Our contactor drivers cover an annual distance of about 17 million kilometers annually to safely deliver Shell fuels and lubricants.

All our drivers receive annual defensive driving training to improve their safety performance and deliver our Goal Zero target of zero harm to people, assets and the environment. We have employed new, young and vibrant staff, offered training and development for young graduates through our internship and apprenticeship programmes, refreshed our company values and celebrated good performance annually. We have highly engaged staff who are eager to make their individual contribution to achieving our goals.

Thank you for being part of our journey.”