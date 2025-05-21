Vivo Energy Uganda celebrates 30 drivers in ongoing ‘Omunene W’ekkubo’ campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda, the company behind Shell-branded fuels and lubricants in the country, recently celebrated another 30 drivers as part of its ongoing “Omunene W’ekkubo” campaign. This marks the sixth week of the initiative, which recognizes the vital role drivers play in connecting Uganda.

The latest event, held at Shell Banda, saw winners receive Shs 200,000 worth of fuel, Shell Gas, and premium Shell Rimula lubricants. In addition to the main winners, 10 drivers were given 6kg Shell Gas cylinders, while another 10 took home 10-litre packs of Shell Rimula, underscoring the campaign’s commitment to providing value beyond just fuel.

The “Omunene W’ekkubo” campaign, now at its halfway point, is a three-month effort to acknowledge Uganda’s taxi, truck, and bus drivers who depend on Shell FuelSave Diesel for safe and efficient journeys.

“Drivers keep Uganda connected, not just through transport, but through trade, families, and communities. At Vivo Energy, we don’t take that for granted. This campaign is our way of recognising their everyday impact, and giving something meaningful back,” said Mark Mutungi, Brand Manager – Fuels, Vivo Energy Uganda.

The campaign reaches all four regions of Uganda – Central, Eastern, Northern, and Western – ensuring broad participation. Weekly and instant prizes include fuel vouchers, airtime, Shell Gas, lubricants, and branded merchandise. The campaign will culminate in a grand draw where two lucky winners will drive away in brand new Toyota Hiace Drone vans

Joanita Menya Mukasa, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, reiterated the company’s significant investment in the transport sector. “Drivers are at the heart of our economy. Through this campaign and our work with the Uganda Taxi Operators Federation, we’re combining practical support with long-term impact from safer roads and better infrastructure to health outreach and skills development,” she stated.

Beyond the prizes, “Omunene W’ekkubo” also features a strong social impact agenda. Drivers benefit from road safety education, defensive driving courses, and fuel efficiency sessions. The initiative also includes health-focused programs like wellness camps, blood donation drives, and infrastructure improvements such as better lighting at taxi parks.