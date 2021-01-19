Vivo Energy rewards over 7,000 customers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 7,000 customers of Vivo Energy – the vender of Shell branded fuels – have been rewarded with fuel and airtime worth Shs 30 million in the ongoing nationwide 10 weeks of ‘cheer reloaded’ promotion.

The promotion is aimed at rewarding loyal motorists and infusing extra cheer throughout the holidays and beginning of the year. As part of the campaign, 12 weekly draws have been held across the country where customers won jackpot prizes of fuel worth Shs 2.4 million.

The Vivo Energy Uganda Fuels Brand Manager, Mark Mutungi said that having a big number of customers taking part in the promotion means they trust Shell brands. Mutungi added: “We sought to put the harshness of 2020 behind us, as we reward our loyal customers.

We appreciate the huge number of customers who have participated in this promotion and encourage all motorists to continue using Shell FuelSave Unleaded or Diesel even beyond the promotion and enjoy peace of mind knowing your car engine is protected.”

Singh Katongole, a politician and Harima Ndagire who won fuel worth Shs 200,000 each applauded Vivo for rewarding them, and promised to continue accessing the company’s services. The 10 weeks of cheer promotion commenced on Dec.11 [last year] and will run until Feb.19.