Vivo Energy launches predictive monitoring solutions for Africa’s fleets

Kampala, Uganda | PATRICIA AKANKWATSA | Vivo Energy, the pan-African retailer and marketer of Shell and Engen-branded fuels and lubricants, has unveiled a new digital solution to help businesses cut equipment downtime and maintenance costs.

The system, called VE-CEM (Continuous Equipment Monitoring), uses Digital Twin technology from Vivo Energy’s strategic partner, Intangles, to provide real-time insights into vehicle and equipment health. By drawing data from the electronic control unit (ECU), VE-CEM analyzes performance of the engine, brakes, battery, aftertreatment, and other systems, as well as the impact of driver behaviour on fuel efficiency.

The product targets customers in transport, logistics, mining, construction, and agriculture, where reliability of fleets and machinery is central to profitability.

“At Vivo Energy, we don’t just fuel industries; we power transformation,” said Stan Mittelman, CEO of Vivo Energy.

“With VE-CEM, our customers will be able to predict issues before they happen slashing costs, boosting productivity, and gaining greater confidence in their operations. This new offer will deliver real value where it matters most: keeping fleets and equipment working reliably, day after day.”

The device is compact and easy to install, connecting directly to vehicles or machinery. Data is delivered through dashboards on a secure platform accessible from any device.

Joanita Mukasa Menya, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, said the solution directly addresses customer challenges.

“Our commercial customers face real pressures: tight margins, high equipment maintenance costs, and rising expectations around safety and sustainability”.

“VE-CEM provides something they have long needed the ability not just to monitor, but to predict equipment failures and take action before a breakdown ever occurs. That foresight changes the game. It turns maintenance into a strategic advantage, reduces costs, lowers fuel consumption, and improves fleet availability,” she said.

VE-CEM has already been piloted with mining and fleet operators in Kenya, Senegal, and Zambia, where companies reported reduced unplanned downtime after the system identified potential problems weeks in advance.

The product will now be rolled out across Vivo Energy’s commercial operations, with scope for expansion and co-development of additional digital tools.