Vision group offices sealed off as journalist tests positive

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vision Group offices in Kampala have been sealed off after a male journalist working with Bukedde News Paper tested positive for Coronavirus Disease-COVID-19.

The journalist whose samples were tested over the weekend has been picked by the Ministry of Health team for treatment. The search for his contacts has also commenced, according to Vision Group Chief Executive Officer Robert Kabushenga.

In a memo to all staff, Kabushenga said that the case is being handled under the guidance of the Ministry of Health. He added that the management is tracking all the possible contacts at the office and collaborating with medical workers to facilitate further tests.

Those identified as having been in contact with the concerned staff will be required to stay home and isolate for 14 days. The offices have been since sealed off for disinfecting, and according to the memo, this will be done on a regular basis.

Uganda’s total COVID-19 cases stood at 1500 by Sunday. Monday results were not yet released by press time.

URN