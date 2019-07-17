Vipers SC unveils new gym

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vipers Soccer Club has acquired a fully-fledged gym ahead of the next premier league season.

The gym that is located at Club’s home ground in Kitende along Entebbe – Kampala Highway will help in the physical training of players and body building among other things.

Unveiling the facility on Tuesday night, the Club President, Lawrence Mulindwa, said the gym is part of their road map in developing football in the country. He said the gym will not only help his team players but others who may be in need of such a facility.

He declined to disclose how much the facility cost the team.

The Uganda Cranes skipper, Farouk Miya who attended the unveiling ceremony, said the facility would help injured players to work out for fitness since the country has a handful of stadiums with such facilities.

Vipers Soccer Club completed second in the last year’s premier league season. The club has won Uganda Championship three times.

*****

URN