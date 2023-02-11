Vipers SC brought down to earth, have 7 days to recover

🌟 #TotalEnergiesCAFCL

⚽ Raja Casablanca 5 Vipers 0

REST OF GROUP C FIXTURES

⚽ Vipers vs Horoya Feb 18

⚽ Vipers vs Simba Feb 25

⚽ Simba vs Vipers March 7

⚽ Vipers vs Raja March 17

⚽ Horoya vs Vipers March 31

Casablanca, Morocco | THE INDEPENDENT | Vipers SC were Friday night given a rude reminder of how far they have to go to be considered one of Uganda’s greatest clubs.

Two goalkeeping errors by Alfred Mudekereza left Vipers 2-0 down in the first 10 minutes, as the stunned visitors struggled to cope at their first ever TotalEnergies CAF Champions League group stage match.

Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca did not even need their fans, as they played in an empty Mohammed V Stadium after CAF imposed a ban for crowd trouble last season against Egyptian rivals Al Ahly.

Raja completely dominated the game, going into half time 3-0 and putting the icing on the cake in the second, with a 5-0 score at the final whistle.

Vipers failed to replicate defiant performances from the preliminary rounds, where they eliminated Olympic Real De Bangui from the Central African Republic and TP Mazembe in the second round.

This was the first continental test for new coach Beto Bianchi who joined the club last month after replacing Roberto Oliveira. Oliveira had guided the Vipers to their first-ever appearance in the lucrative group stages and became the only second Ugandan team after KCCA FC, which qualified in 2018.

What next?

Dr Lawrence Mulindwa’s team that only arrived in Casablance a day before the match, casting doubts about their physical condition, for moments in the game showed the sharpness they will need in their next 5 group matches. Guinea’s Horoya and Simba of Tanzania are the other teams in the group.

There will be no time for tears, as the very next game is set for next Saturday at St. Mary’s Kitende, and thereafter 2 straight games against Tanzanian giants Simba. The team has to fly back quickly, put their act together and take on Guinea side Horoya.

Other than KCCA, Ugandan clubs have struggled over the years when they face North African opposition.

The Venoms’ heavy defeat in Casablance brings back memories of a 7-0 humiliation of SC Villa by Moroccon giant FUS Rabat in 2016.

William Nkemba, a member of Villa’s all-conquering 1990s’ side, gave his side the kind of advice that Vipers could benefit from, as they reassure their fans and players.

Nkemba noted that it takes at least five years to build a formidable team. And to become that, venturing out onto the continent cannot be a one-off, but a constant in order to garner enough experience to beat up on continental opposition.

“Of course, for any team to reach the top level, they must go through a tough period as they gain experience. You need good coaching, fine administration and, above all, team chemistry, which comes with being together long,” he told The Observer.