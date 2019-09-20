VIDEO: US is the biggest abuser of human rights, says Mwenda

Kampala, Uganda | VIDEOS NEXT MEDIA UGANDA | Ugandan political analyst Andrew Mwenda has accused the US government of being the worlds top human rights violator. “The biggest abuser of human rights is the US government through its police departments in the different states. Jesus said before you try to remove a speck in your friend’s eye, first remove the log in your eye.”

He was commenting on NBS Frontline, on the recent sanctions on former IGP Gen. Kale Kayihura.

The US government announced sanctions against Uganda’s once-powerful police chief on Friday, citing evidence of corruption and human rights abuses including torture.

The agencies said there was credible information that Kale Kayihura was involved in “torture and/or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.”