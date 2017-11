VIDEO: NRM CEC Members take age limit rallies to Kabale

Kampala, Uganda | NTV UGANDA | The Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda is leading members of the ruling NRM central executive committee in Kigezi region to rally support for the amendment of article 102(B) of the constitution to remove the presidential age limit. While in the region, the team met with NRM delegates in Kabale and Rubanda to seek their views on the proposed amendment.