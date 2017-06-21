VIDEO: Mujib Kasule issues statement on FUFA elections

Former footballer Mujib Kasule has explained the circumstances under which soccer governing body FUFA disqualified him from the race to challenge Moses Magogo for the presidency of the association in August’s elections.

Kasule said the FUFA Electoral Commission came up with many new guidelines, which they used to disqualify him. He insists he is eligible to contest and will protest to world soccer governing body FIFA.

