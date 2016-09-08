Monday , November 6 2023
Ministry of Health, MPs in row over pre-internship exams

September 8, 2016

VIDEO: A proposal by the Ministry of Health to have the Health Council introduce a pre-internship medical exam across the country has created a big debate. The move is, according to the Ministers of Health, aimed at improving the quality of medical graduates following concerns that some universities and institutions were producing substandard medics.

 

 

