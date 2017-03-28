VIDEO: Lukwago blocked from going to Kayunga to join Besigye

VIDEO: Kampala Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago, MPs Ssewanyan and Kasibante were blocked from going to Kayunga where former Presidential Candidate Kizza Besigye had escaped police surveillance and was planning to launch an anti-land grabbing campaign.
Tags Besigye FDC Lukwago police politics Uganda