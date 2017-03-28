Wednesday , March 29 2017
VIDEO: Lukwago blocked from going to Kayunga to join Besigye

VIDEO: Lukwago blocked from going to Kayunga to join Besigye

The Independent March 28, 2017

VIDEO: Kampala Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago, MPs Ssewanyan and Kasibante were blocked from going to Kayunga where former Presidential Candidate Kizza Besigye had escaped police surveillance  and was planning to launch an anti-land grabbing campaign.

 

