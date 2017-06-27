VIDEO: EC says Bobi Wine was in ‘wrong place’

The Electoral Commission has clarified on the standoff Tuesday between Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine and Uganda Police that led to his temporary arrest, saying he was campaigning in a non-designated area.

Bobi Wine was taken to Kira Police after they stopped his rally in Kasangati, that was supposed to cap his campaign. He had to change the venue after his release, to Gayaza.

According to the EC chairperson Justice Byabakama, the Kasangati ground is near a health centre, a court and detention facility and therefore cannot hold any campaigns.

