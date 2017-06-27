Tuesday , June 27 2017
VIDEO: EC says Bobi Wine was in ‘wrong place’

The Independent June 27, 2017 VIDEOS Leave a comment 130 Views

The Electoral Commission has clarified on the standoff  Tuesday between Robert Kyagulanyi  aka Bobi Wine and Uganda Police that led to his temporary arrest, saying he was campaigning in a non-designated area.

Bobi Wine was taken to Kira Police after they stopped his rally in Kasangati, that was supposed to cap his campaign. He had to change the venue after his release, to Gayaza.

According to the EC chairperson Justice Byabakama, the Kasangati ground is near a health centre, a court and detention facility and therefore cannot hold any campaigns.

