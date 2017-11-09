VIDEO: Bamugemereire warns powerful people from threatening witnesses

Kampala, Uganda | NTV UGANDA | Chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into land matters Justice Catherine Bamugemereire has warned powerful people accused of threatening witnesses from testifying before the commission that they face arrest.

She issued the warning in Mbarara where the commission is currently hearing land-related complaints from Ankole Sub-region.

A witness accused Richard Buteera, a Justice of the Supreme Court of blocking a murder case against a man who grabbed his land.

At the time, Buteera was the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).