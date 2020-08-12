Vicks-Kingo, Bobi Wine pick presidential nomination forms from EC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nine Presidential aspirants including, Robert Kyagulanyi, the leader from National Unity Platform – NUP picked presidential nomination papers from the Electoral Commission on Tuesday.

Though Kyagulanyi was not physically present at the Electoral Commission on Tuesday, his nomination papers were picked by Paul Simbwa Kagombe the Senior Administrative Secretary for National Unity Platform (NUP).

Each of the aspirants is among other requirement required to collect 100 signatures from every district to support their nomination.

Former Luwero Woman Parliamentary candidate, Elizabeth Lugudde-Katwe alias Dr. Nabatanzi is among those seeking to unseat President Museveni.

Nanbatanzi, a former a former presidential assistant for special duties told journalists that she wants to be elected to the highest office in the country to fight nepotism and corruption.

She claims that her one-acre land along the Entebbe express highway was taken by Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) but she was never compensated.

Nabatanzi says she will use the office to fight land grabbers from taking away other people’s land.

Thirty-four-year-old Charles Mutasa Kafeero alos wants to be nominated to contest for Presidency. Kafeero, a formerly a supporter of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party says he will contest as an independent candidate.

He says Ugandans go through a lot of torture because of their political ambitions and aspirations and that he wants to fix that once he is Uganda’s next president.

A counselor at World Saver’s Church, Dr. Joel Ssekimpi said he has decided to seek nomination now because the law restricted him during the 2016 elections.

He says he was then below 35 years of age. He says that if one doesn’t have the spiritual vote he cannot win the physical vote.

He told journalists that he already prepared his suit because ready to receive instruments of power from President Museveni.

A peasant from Mubende district, Edward Niyonzima is among those that want to lead Uganda come 2021 elections.

Fifty-one-year-old, Niyonzima says wants to hand back power to Ugandans.

The other presidential aspirants who picked up nomination forms included, Godwin Batuwadde Sempwebwa a Statistician from Bwaise, Ainebyoona Aluga alias Vicks Kingo a businessman from Sheema, Nkangabwa John Habert a businessman and Ebutu Simon a businessman.

