Veteran journalist Sulaiman Matojo Tuguragara’s candle burns out

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Tuesday veteran journalist Suleiman Tuguragara Matojo Ssalongo passed away at Mulago hospital. At the time of his death, he was working for Crooze FM radio station in Mbarara.

Matojo started his media career in the 1980s at Uganda Broadcasting Corporation formerly Radio Uganda where he hosted a famous program Aga Hanu Nahari. Since then, Matojo became a household name in Western Uganda.

The richness of Tuguragara’s art of radio programs, talk shows on different radio stations moved many people who loved politics.

Tuguragara later with a group of other Journalists moved to Mbarara to begin the first Runyankole radio station, Radio West on 1st April 1999 where he worked for 10 years.

Rose Rwankore, a former workmate with Tuguragara says he was the first Programs Manager of Radio West. Rwankore says the deceased was a hardworking man who would never start or end a conversation without advising his friends and workmates to work hard.

John Tumusiime, the proprietor Igongo Cultural Centre and one of the founders of Radio West described Matojo as a creative, research full and always on ground journalist, which made him successful in the media fraternity.

Abasi Nsamba Tuguragara, the brother to the deceased said that Matojo suffered from diabetes for a long time and was admitted at Mulago hospital on Friday after his condition deteriorated.

He said the late had started preparations to hold prayers for his late father mid this month.

Tuguragara, worked for Radio West as the first Manager in 1999, after leaving Radio Uganda where he had worked for eight years. He later joined Rwenzori FM in Ibanda in 2017.

Elliott Kabangira Magande, the Radio Ankole Station Manager, who worked with the deceased at Radio Uganda, described the deceased as a humble, knowledgeable and great man.

“I worked with the deceased on UBC from 1988 to 1996, he was a person who would do thorough research before presenting anything on the radio.”

He also said the deceased had a vast knowledge of radio programming and production both at Radio west and UBC.

Claire Ekiyasimire, a former radio presenter said the deceased was his mentor and trainer at Radio west who treated her as a parent.

Hajj Kassim Murekura, a resident of Katuguru Karuberegye, said that the deceased started an initiative to unite his fellow clansmen from different areas of Rujumbura in Rukungiri District, Kitembe and Bushenyi since 1998.

In 2014, Matojo was among the radio personalities that were appointed Resident District Commissioners by President Museveni. He was posted to Lyantonde district where he served for four years and was later dropped.

Matojo was born 1953 in Katuguru Karuberegye Nyamukana Ntungamo district to the late Jamilu and Deokadia Tuguragara. He attended Nyakabare Muslim Primary School, Kemishego Primary later Muntuyera High school and Kampala High school for Secondary before joining Makerere University for both bachelors and Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He will be buried in on Thursday at his home in Ntungamo district.

