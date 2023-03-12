Venezuelan president says U.S. imperialism in decline

Caracas, Venezuela | Xinhua | Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Saturday that U.S. hegemony in Latin America, the Caribbean and the rest of the world is in decline.

“The U.S. empire is in historical decline and no longer has anything to offer for the good of the people of Latin America and the Caribbean, nothing. On the contrary, all its policies are backward,” Maduro said in an interview with Argentine media from Caracas.

However, “there is still an expansive wave” of ultra-right groups promoted by the White House that seeks to finance and push ahead with “anti-democratic, totalitarian, exclusionary and ideologized projects to generate intolerance and hatred in Latin American societies,” he warned.

Maduro stressed that Venezuela has managed to resist difficult times and contribute to building “a multipolar, multicentric, new world, a common destiny for humanity.”

U.S. imperialists and the ultra-right forces believe that “by destroying Maduro, they are destroying Venezuela’s Bolivarian and revolutionary project. They are mistaken, very mistaken,” he added.