Saturday , February 15 2025
Home / NEWS / VALENTINE: Man arrested for hacking another to death over woman

VALENTINE: Man arrested for hacking another to death over woman

The Independent February 15, 2025 NEWS Leave a comment

Sironko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A 19-year-old man, Kevin Wodeya, has this been taken into police custody in Sironko District for allegedly hacking to death his 21-year-old friend, Isaac Masanga, with a panga.

Wodeya was arrested on Friday at Kirongo Village, Lusagali Parish, Bugitimwa Sub-County in Sironko District.

According to Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police Spokesperson, Wodeya caught Masanga with his wife, Jovia Nedeje, standing alongside the road, sparking suspicions of a love affair. In a fit of rage, Wodeya allegedly attacked Masanga with a panga, inflicting deep cuts on his right hand and leg. Masanga fell unconscious and later succumbed to his injuries, while still on the scene of the attack.

After realizing what he had done, Wodeya reportedly fled the scene, but locals arrested him and handed him over to the police. Nedeje, the wife over of whom the Masanga was slain, disappeared from the scene and has not yet been found.

Taitika stated that the police have registered a case of murder by cutting and have collected relevant exhibits from the scene.

Witnesses have recorded statements, and Masanga’s body has been conveyed to Mbale City Mortuary for a postmortem examination. Preliminary findings suggest that the cause of death was severe bleeding from deep cut wounds.

The incident is currently under investigation, and the police are working to apprehend any other individuals who may have been involved.

****

URN

Tags

Loading...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved