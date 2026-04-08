VAAL Real Estate Uganda enters into a strategic partnership with Rotary

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | VAAL Real Estate Uganda has entered into a strategic partnership with Rotary, committing USD 15,000 in sponsorship to support the Rotary District 9213 and District 9214 Conferences (DISCON 101) as well as the 7th All Africa Zone Institute 2026, it said today (April 8).

The collaboration signals a shared commitment to advancing community development, service delivery, and sustainable impact across Uganda and the wider East African region.

Rotary continues to play a central role in humanitarian work in Uganda, leading initiatives in healthcare, education, access to clean water, mental health awareness, cancer support, and disaster response.

Over the past year, Rotary-led projects in the country have delivered impact valued at more than USD 4 million, underscoring the organization’s influence in driving community transformation.

Speaking on the partnership, VAAL Real Estate Uganda’s Head of Sales, Brian Arineitwe, emphasized that the collaboration is rooted in shared purpose rather than simple financial support.

He noted that the company’s work goes beyond real estate, focusing on creating tangible assets that enable communities to thrive, a vision he said closely aligns with Rotary’s longstanding efforts.

He added that the partnership represents the beginning of a sustained commitment to community impact across Uganda and the regions where the company operates.

VAAL’s Chief Executive Officer Islam Mohamed described the decision as deliberate and grounded in the company’s values.

He said: “Rotary’s deep understanding of grassroots community needs made it a natural partner, adding that VAAL’s approach to business is centered on building alongside Ugandans and fostering shared growth.”

Mohamed highlighted that all the company’s projects are structured in collaboration with local partners, a strategy he said will remain unchanged.

He further stressed that investment in a country carries a responsibility to support its people, noting that governments cannot address all societal needs alone.

According to Mohamed, businesses must play an active role, and the partnership with Rotary provides a structured, impactful, and sustainable way to do so, reflecting the company’s long- term commitment to Uganda.

Rotary leaders welcomed the collaboration, describing it as a boost to ongoing efforts. Charles Odaga, Chair of DISCON 101 for District 9213, said the conferences provide an opportunity for members to reflect on their impact, reconnect, and renew their commitment to service, adding that partnerships of this nature enhance Rotary’s capacity to expand initiatives that directly benefit communities.

Peter Kagwa, Co-Chair of the District Conference for District 9214, pointed to the alignment between the two organizations, noting that Rotary’s global humanitarian leadership combined with VAAL’s business expertise creates opportunities for meaningful engagement with thousands of Rotarians, leaders, and decision-makers.

Shem Nagenda, Public Relations lead for the Rotary Zone Institute, highlighted the significance of the upcoming gathering, describing it as a platform that will bring together senior Rotary leaders and dignitaries from across Africa and beyond. He said the event will offer a unique opportunity to build relationships, showcase impact, and create long-term value.

As part of its participation in the conferences, VAAL Real Estate Uganda plans to host delegates and offer guided tours of its flagship developments in Kampala. These include Cadenza Residence in Nakasero, which is set to become the tallest residential tower in the city, and The Bridge in Kololo, a development that will feature a signature Sky Bridge designed to deliver elevated lifestyle and recreational experiences.