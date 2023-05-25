USAID: 15 million Ugandans lack access to sanitation services

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has reported that over 10 million Ugandans still lack access to safe drinking water, while close to 15 million lack access to sanitation services.

According to the USAID, Uganda Mission Director Richard Nelson, government needs to prioritize sanitation and hygiene when planning and allocating resources.

“And much more needs to be done to support menstrual hygiene for girls. Ensuring that there are facilities available for menstrual hygiene management will help girls stay in school, avoid early marriage, and break the cycle of poverty. I urge the Government of Uganda, district local governments, and all other decision-makers to elevate sanitation and hygiene as a development priority,” Nelson said.

This is highlighted in a press statement issued on Wednesday by the United States Mission, noting that USAID- which is the U.S government’s single agency responsible for administering aid to foreign countries contributed to the health and livelihoods of nearly a million Ugandans through improved water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services.

The statement indicates that in the last five years, Ugandans in 20 districts in central, eastern, and northern regions received increased access to sustainable water and sanitation services and products through the Uganda Sanitation for Health Activity of USAID.

The U.S. Mission says that this activity also contributed to improved hygiene in households, communities, schools, and healthcare facilities.

The program’s achievements over the last five years are highlighted as 800,000 people attaining basic sanitation, through investing money to construct quality basic toilet facilities for their homes, 1,800 villages attaining ‘Open Defecation Free’ status, 115 schools receiving upgraded latrines with menstrual hygiene components and others.

The other achievements are the installation of 1,640 new water connections, serving 39,360 people with half of the connections going to the poorest households, laying of175 kilometers of new water supply pipeline, and 94,488 people gained improved water service or access to a new basic or safely managed water supply.

Richard Nelson, the USAID Uganda Mission Director said that these achievements have created a healthier learning environment and contributed to more girls choosing to stay in school.

*****

URN