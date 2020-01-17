US gov’t offers UGX 366m support to Uganda’s flood affected communities

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The US government is providing USD 100,000 (366 million Shillings) to respond to the needs of disaster-affected people in Uganda as a result of extensive flooding and landslides. This is in response to a request for international support by the government of Uganda.

The money, from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Uganda will be channeled through Catholic Relief Services (CRS) to support over 1,000 flood-affected individuals in the Rwenzori sub-region. Its focus will be on the provision of emergency shelter, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), and non-food items to communities with the greatest need in Bundibugyo.

Heavy rains that began in September 2019 have affected nearly 300,000 people across Uganda. The other affected areas include Bududa and Sironko districts in the Eastern region.

The crisis in Bundibugyo heightened in December 2019, with heavy rains that devastated a number of villages, in the sub-counties of Halugare, Busaru, Ngite, Bundibugyo town council, Bubukwanga, Kirumya, Tokwe, Ntotoro, Bukonzo, Busunga, Kisuuba, and Sindila.

More than 20 lives were lost in the tragedy and more than 1,000 persons displaced, according to an assessment report by the Uganda Red Cross Society. Houses, latrines, crop gardens, places of worship and Cocoa gardens were all submerged as rains washed away soil from uphill into the valleys and rivers.

According to the US Agency for International Development, the immediate needs of affected populations include blankets, shelter materials, soap, jerry cans, mosquito nets, medicine to treat water- and vector-borne disease, and food assistance.

“To ensure the U.S. assistance targets the most vulnerable households, CRS will coordinate with local government officials and affected communities and consult with marginalized groups such as women, children, persons with disabilities, and the elderly to adapt programming to their specific needs and challenges,” The department said in a press release issued this morning.

They will work with a local sub-partner, Caritas, to implement activities, with the secondary aim of strengthening Caritas’ capacity to respond to reoccurring disasters.

*****

URN