US General Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications

The Independent October 18, 2021 WORLD 1 Comment

 

Washington, USA | Xinhua | Colin Powell, a former U.S. secretary of state and former joint chiefs of staff, on Monday died of COVID-19 complications at the age of 84. He had been fully vaccinated, his family said.

The American politician, diplomat and retired four-star general served as the 65th United States Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005 and led the country into the Iraq invasion. Powell was the first African-American Secretary of State.

  1. ssembajjwe bright calvin
    October 19, 2021 at 1:43 pm

    what complications are you talking about and wehich vaccine in particular was he given thanks

