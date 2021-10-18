US General Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications

Washington, USA | Xinhua | Colin Powell, a former U.S. secretary of state and former joint chiefs of staff, on Monday died of COVID-19 complications at the age of 84. He had been fully vaccinated, his family said.

The American politician, diplomat and retired four-star general served as the 65th United States Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005 and led the country into the Iraq invasion. Powell was the first African-American Secretary of State.