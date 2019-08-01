US court throws out case against UNAA

Woburn, Massachusetts | USA | THE INDEPENDENT | Judge Janice W. Howe has dismissed with prejudice a court case that California based small claims and litigation lawyer Joseph Ssennoga Musoke brought against the Ugandan North America Association (UNAA) in March 2015.

The Judge advised UNAA’s Counsel Galen Hair to file a motion for recovery of costs incurred from the plaintiffs who in addition to Musoke include Andrew Lakoich Abe of Houston, Texas, and others.

In a statement, former UNAAA president Brian M. Kwesiga said, “It was a dramatic and climactic end to the five year saga that saw Musoke, who was listed in court documents, as one of the petitioners, a witness, and an attorney for the case, even failing to attend today’s trial. Equally unable or unwilling to attend was his locally based attorney on record, Godfrey Kazibwe Zziwa; the proprietor of the Law Office of Godfrey K. Zziwa located in Waltham, Massachusetts.”

“Sensing imminent defeat, Musoke had filed an appeal on Wednesday, July 24th 2019 seeking a delay of today’s court proceedings. Judge Howe took less than 24 hours to throw out that appeal.”

Another appeal late on Friday, July 26th 2019 to the Appellate Court it appears was filed too late, thwarting Musoke’s efforts to prolong the case.

“In delivering her 30 minute verdict, Judge Howe did something rare – she said she was going to speak on the record – perhaps a not-so-subtle message to the Appellate court when it eventually hears Musoke’s Friday night appeal,” said Kwesiga.

Judge Howe then proceeded to castigate Musoke for his failure to show up in court on several occasions and for filing motion after motion in a clear attempt to unnecessarily prolong the case – including refiling motions that the court had previously denied throughout the entirety of the case.

The judge said this was an egregious abuse of the court system by Musoke, who came across as pursuing a relentless and personal vendetta against the respondents named in the case. Not spared either were UNAA’s members, who Musoke described in documents he submitted to court this month, as being mostly indigent and of undocumented immigration status.

The statement from the former UNAA boss stated that this allegation was unfortunate, coming at a time when the current United States administration is stepping up efforts to deport persons it perceives as being undocumented.

The current president of UNAA is Monday Atigo.