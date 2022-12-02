US City honours Speaker Oulanyah

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Board of Aldermen, the legislative body for the City of St. Louis, Missouri in the US has paid a memorial tribute to former Speaker of Parliament, Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah, who died in March this year.

The Board recognized Oulanyah, who was also Omoro County MP, with a posthumous Legacy Torch Award 2022. The Torch Awards is an awards ceremony honoring personalities who have changed the corporate, social, and political landscape through their commitment to make a difference in the lives of communities they serve.

The Award was received by the new Omoro County MP, Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, the late Speaker’s son during the 6th RESET America – RESET Africa Conference held at Harris Stowe State University, in St. Louis on September 21, 2022.

The conference brings together Heads of State, key policy makers, civic leaders, Mayors, Senators, House Representatives, Business and Organization owners, and everyday citizens providing a platform for cross-cultural, education and education exchange.

In a resolution, the Honorable Board of Aldermen notes that in 2017 Oulanyah made history when he led the largest Ugandan delegation to attend the RESET America – RESET Africa conference organized by Global Impact Leadership Alliance – GILA.

The Alliance identified Oulanyah as a skilled leader with passion to lead, train and develop other leaders.

Presenting the Board’s resolution to Parliament of Uganda on Wednesday 30 November 2022, Ojok said that his father was honored for impact leadership, promoting solidarity, championing international relationship and connecting Africa to America.

“Whereas [Hon. Oulanyah] was a champion of connecting Africa to America, he was a proud supporter of empowerment of grace and Global Impact Alliance which was founded in the city of Saint Louis. GILA has strategically identified key leaders across the globe who are skilled in their craft and have a passion to lead, train and develop other world class leaders, “Ojok said.

The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, said the late Speaker will forever be remembered for the great leadership and legislative legacy he left that will inspire the operations of legislators in the country.

*****

SOURCE: UGANDA PARLIAMENT MEDIA