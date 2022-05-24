US army envoy assesses health situation at fourth division army barracks

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Lt. Col. Scott Polasek, the U.S Defence Associate to Uganda has assessed the health situation in the Fourth Division Army Barracks in Gulu city. He toured the Forth Division Army Barracks and military hospital and interacted with members of the staff about the health situation and services at the facility on Monday.

He later held meetings with the Forth Division Army Commander, Brig. Gen. Bonny Bamwiseki and discussed future engagements to better health services and staffing at the facility. Lt. Col Scott Polasek later told journalists that they are impressed by the professionalism exhibited while providing health services to soldiers and civilians at the facility.

He added that they have been in partnership with the Ugandan government since 2018 through the URC Department of Defense HIV/AIDS Prevention Program (DHAPP) Uganda Project where they supported forty-one military health facilities to enhance health services.

Doctor Denis Bwayo, the Director of the URC Department of Defense HIV/AIDS Prevention Program (DHAPP) Uganda explains that the U.S government provides support to the Ugandan health system especially around HIV and health system strengthening in the form of contracts for implementing partners.

The supports include supply chain, electronic records, supply chain, HIV/AIDS prevention system, establishing systems for sustainabilities and staff training as well as supporting young vulnerable girls in life skills, skills training, financial literacy, and identifying micro-enterprises and start-up kits.

He added that since last year alone, at least 20,000 people including civilians and the soldiers have recieved support worth USD 4million in project funding.

Brigadier General Bonny Bamwiseki says that the hospital caters to more than 1,000 civilians.

Esther Winnifred Ajono, the Peer Leader Dream Girls Project, which supports young girls in life and entrepreneurial skills, says that they have become economically sustainable with the U.S support.

URN